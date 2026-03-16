US, Israel start spiral of violence in Middle East — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The United States and Israel have launched an unprecedented spiral of violence in the Middle East, and there is no end in sight to it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"With its treacherous, unprovoked attack on Iran, the United States and Israel have started an unprecedented spiral of violence in the Middle East, and there is no end to it in sight," the ministry said. "The death toll is counted in hundreds and thousands, irreparable damage is done to civil infrastructure, Iran’s retaliatory strikes inflict damage on neighboring countries, and navigation via one of the global economy’s most important waterways - the Strait of Hormuz - is paralyzed."

The ministry added that the Persian Gulf - once a stable and prosperous region - is rapidly plunging into chaos and uncertainty.

"The economic consequences of Washington and Tel-Aviv’s gamble, are producing more and more painful repercussions beyond the conflict zone, practically at the global level," it said.

"We renew our insistent call to all parties to immediately stop hostilities and take the situation to the political and diplomatic dimension, first of all - to refrain from attacking civilian sites and infrastructure, and to stop deaths and suffering of civilians, both in Arab countries of the Persian Gulf and in Iran," the ministry added. "Just as before, we are ready to facilitate a long-term and durable solution to the conflict, taking into consideration the Russian Federation’s capabilities."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.