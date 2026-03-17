Four killed, two injured in rocket strike on central Baghdad home

CAIRO, March 17. /TASS/. At least four people were killed and two others were injured in a rocket strike on a residential building in central Baghdad, Shafaq News portal reported.

According to its sources in the security forces, the number of casualties is not final. Preliminary information indicates that at the time of the strike, the building housed members of unspecified "armed formations," as well as, according to the portal, several Iranian citizens.

Earlier, Al Hadath television channel reported that the house targeted in one of Baghdad’s central districts belonged to members of the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces (Al-Hashd al-Shaabi).