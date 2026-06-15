Rosoboronexport to show drones, equipment at exhibition in Belarus

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport will demonstrate developments in the field of drones, special forces equipment and cybersecurity systems at an exhibition in Belarus, the Russian state arms exporting agency’s press service told TASS.

"The display of Rosoboronexport will feature Russian developments in the field of ensuring the security of the state and society. The focus is on the achievements of the national defense industry in the field of unmanned technologies, gear and outfit of special forces personnel, as well as cybersecurity systems," the company said.

"Rosoboronexport notes the highest level of cooperation between Russia and Belarus, mutual trust and an unprecedented scale of industrial cooperation in the field of joint development and production of modern products. Within the framework of the exhibition, we will discuss new projects aimed at strengthening the security of our countries, as well as demonstrate to our partners the latest Russian developments based on the experience of countering organized crime, terrorism and other relevant challenges," said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.

Rosoboronexport will present loitering munitions and reconnaissance UAVs at its display. These include the Lancet-E system from ZALA, the SKAT 350M reconnaissance UAV, the KUB-2E loitering munition and the RUS-PE containerized reconnaissance and strike system manufactured by Kalashnikov holding, and the S350M-E reconnaissance UAV from Rostec.