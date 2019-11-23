Putin calls United Russia a party that is not afraid of difficult decisions

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The United Russia party has never been afraid of assuming responsibility and making difficult decisions necessary for the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the party’s 19th congress on Saturday.

"The United Russia as the country’s largest and leading political party - and it has acquired this status because it has always prioritized the protection of citizens’ interests, the interests of our Motherland - has never been afraid of responsibility at the most complex twists of history, has always assumed and shouldered this responsibility and has not been afraid of difficult decisions that do not yield situational popularity and do not give extra points at elections," the Russian president said.

Such audacity is needed to ensure the country’s security, ensure the stable life of people for a long term, Putin said.

The Russian leader thanked the United Russia members for their joint work, substantive and active support. "The party has numerously displayed its willpower and proven its rightness, offered a unifying agenda based on the human’s freedom and well-being, patriotism, our traditional values, a strong civil society and a strong state," Putin stressed.

National projects

He added, that the work on implementing national projects is the most important task for the United Russia party.

"First of all, coherent and responsible work is needed for implementing the priorities of Russia’s development. Now this is the most important task for each of you, for your regional teams, for all who support the party," the Russian president said, addressing the congress delegates.

"I request you to concentrate on achieving tangible results under all national projects so that people can feel positive changes in their life and, importantly, can themselves participate in this joint work and see that all our joint efforts are aimed at positive and qualitative changes in the life of people," Putin stressed.

The main thing in the party’s work is to be together with people and know in detail their needs and problems and respond to them immediately, the Russian leader stressed.

"It is only in the daily mode of communication with people that you will be able to confirm and strengthen your competence and will prove your leadership by your deeds, attention and the care about citizens," Putin said.

Speaking about the national projects, Putin stressed that people should themselves participate in this joint work to see that such efforts are aimed at positive and qualitative changes.

"Precisely the results achieved for the sake of people rather than empty words and promises unbacked by anything should become the party’s main argument in the upcoming electoral campaigns at all the levels, from municipalities to the State Duma," the Russian leader said.

The regional problems

President noted, that members of the United Russia party should put the heat on officials to secure decisions necessary for citizens.

"You see and you know yourselves that now a dilapidated hospital, then something else is shown [in media footage]. Locally, you must see that, if officials fail to do so. You should keep constant pressure on them to secure decisions," the Russian leader said.

The party should be the leader in everything, Putin stressed.

"You should yourselves find and raise acute issues, without waiting for my next annual [Q&A] Direct Line. You should seek to solve such issues on your own, striving for justice," the Russian president said.

He added, that the status of the United Russia party is to serve the people for the sake of the country’s future rather than to rule.

"The status of the ruling party, the party of power means to hear and serve the people rather than to rule. The essence of this service relates to the future of our citizens, our children who have already been borne and will be borne in Russian families," the Russian leader said.