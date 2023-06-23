EU bans tankers with Russian oil from entering its ports

BRUSSELS, June 23. /TASS/. The European Union barred tankers from entering its ports if they were involved in the maritime transshipment of sanctioned Russian oil from other ships, the European Council said in a statement published on Friday on its website.

"Prohibition to access EU ports for vessels that engage in ship-to-ship transfers suspected to be in breach of the Russian oil import ban or G7 Coalition price cap," the statement said.

In addition, the EU also introduces "Prohibition to access EU ports for vessels which manipulate or turn off their navigation tracking system when transporting Russian oil subject to the oil import ban or G7 price cap."

The European Union also imposed restrictions on 87 companies that support, according to Brussels, the military-industrial complex of Russia.