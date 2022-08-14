Putin to attend opening of military conference August 15

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend the opening of the Army 2022 conference outside Moscow on August 15, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum Army 2022 and the International Army Games 2022, and will also visit the exhibition of samples of future military equipment in the military-patriotic recreation park of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, Patriot," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The forum will last until August 21. As part of it, 289 events are planned to be held at the Patriot park, at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka airfield, and in all military districts and the Northern Fleet, in total happening across more than 30 regions of Russia. Military delegations from 72 countries will take part in the forum.