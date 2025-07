MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in September 2025 plunged below $68 a barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since July 7 of this year, according to trading data.

Brent prices fell by 1.31% to $67.96 a barrel.

Futures for the Brent oil slightly recovered later to $67.97 per barrel (minus 1.29%). WTI futures with the settlement in September 2025 edged down by 1.65% to $65.67 per barrel.