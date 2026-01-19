EU, UK hold ‘no cards’ on Greenland — Russian presidential envoy

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Commenting on the recent developments around Greenland, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev said the European Union and the United Kingdom have "no cards" on this matter.

"EU/UK have no cards," Dmitriev wrote on the X social network, apparently harkening back to last year’s verbal spat between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, in which the US leader said his opponent has "no cards."

Trump announced earlier on Truth Social that Washington would begin to impose import tariffs of 10% on the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in place until the parties reach agreement on the full transfer of Greenland to the US. The decision will take effect on February 1, Trump said, adding that from June 1, the tariffs would increase to 25%.