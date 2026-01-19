Israel decides not to open Rafah checkpoint on Gaza-Egypt border — media

TEL AVIV, January 19. /TASS/. Israel’s war cabinet has decided not to open the Rafah checkpoint on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, despite the United States’ demand that this be done before proceeding to the next phase of President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, the Ynet portal reported.

Commenting on this decision, a high-ranking Israeli official told Ynet that the initial deal between Israel and the United States did not mention that Turkish and Qatari representatives would be included on the Board of Peace that is designed to administer the enclave. "The competences and role of the new body are not yet clear," the official explained.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the country’s parliament earlier in the day that Turkey and Qatar will not be allowed to deploy any of their military in the Gaza Strip. According to Netanyahu, Israel is debating the composition of the board" of peace for Gaza with the United States. He pledged that Hamas will be ultimately "disarmed and Gaza will be demilitarized."

The Israeli premier’s office said on January 17 that the composition of the Gaza council was not agreed with Israel and "runs counter to its policies." In this regard, Netanyahu tasked his Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to discuss the matter with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line but retained control over more than 50% of the enclave's territory.

The second phase of the deal envisages the withdrawal of Israeli troops, deployment of an international stabilization force, as well the launch of enclave governance structures, including the so-called Board of Peace.