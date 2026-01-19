Russian Finance Ministry ready to offer yuan-denominated bonds if market has desire

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry would like to offer federal loan (OFZ) bonds mature in five and ten years if the market allows doing that, department director Denis Mamonov said in an interview with RBC TV.

"I think we will continue working with this instrument in the same way. Accordingly, our next task is to complete building the curve, so to say. Yes, we have points of 3 and 7 years, we would like to have points of 5 and probably even 10 years, if the market allows doing that," the official said. "We are eager to see securities with the longer term. The question is what the market wants and is able to buy," Mamonov added.

The Russian Finance Ministry completed earlier the debut offering of OFZ bonds denominated in yuan totaling 20 bln yuan (about $3 bln at the current rate). Two tranches were floated, mature in 2029 and 2033 accordingly.