DONETSK, January 19. /TASS/. The liberation of Novopavlovka has allowed Russian troops to reinforce encirclement of Konstantinovka and close the distance to Druzhkovka, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"The liberation of Novopavlovka in the DPR gives our [troops] a number of tactical advantages, including the now deeper encirclement of Konstantinovka. The liberation of the settlement has also allowed us to somewhat close the distance to Druzhkovka," Kimakovsky said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Novopavlovka in the DPR. "Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.