Russia says US to continue to build up nuclear potential in Europe, despite disagreements

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Washington will continue to build up its nuclear capabilities in European countries, despite the current disagreements, including over Greenland, Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department of European Affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"The question of the extent to which the US military presence in Europe will be replaced by EU forces is rather hypothetical. The EU's real operational, intelligence, logistical and strategic infrastructure remains deeply dependent on the United States and NATO," he told Izvestia.

"If we talk about the American nuclear potential in Europe, then, most likely, it will not only remain, but will also be consistently modernized."

Earlier, Handelsblatt reported that statements by American President Donald Trump about his desire to annex Greenland intensified the debate in Germany about the need to create a European nuclear shield independent of Washington.