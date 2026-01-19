PREVIEW: Lavrov to hold press conference on results of Russian diplomacy in 2025

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a major press conference on the results of the Foreign Ministry's activities in 2025.

Representatives of the Russian and foreign press will be able to ask questions.

At such events, Lavrov not only summarizes the results, but also outlines the most important areas of work for Russian diplomats for the coming year. The format of the press conference does not imply time limits, and communication with the press often lasts up to three hours.

Lavrov's big press conference always causes a stir among the media. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who traditionally moderates the event, about 400 journalists are registered for the press conference in 2026. Those representatives of the press who will not be able to come to the ministry’s press center can watch it online on the website of the ministry and on social networks. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided in English, French and Spanish.

A busy agenda

The year of 2025 was very eventful for Russian diplomacy, and 2026 began with a large number of international events requiring the attention of diplomats.

Surely many journalists will be interested in the state of the Russian-American dialogue, which resumed under the administration of Donald Trump, who exactly one year ago started his second presidential term. Other expected topics include the situation around Ukraine, Venezuela, the Middle East, expectations from events around Greenland, prospects for Russia's relations with the countries of the global majority, as well as unfriendly Western governments. However, the press will be able to ask absolutely any questions, sometimes the most unexpected.