Joint Russian-Tajik exercise to localize external threats — Russian Defense Ministry

MOMIRAK PROVING GROUND /Tajikistan/, October 22. /TASS/. Joint combat training by Russian and Tajik forces is geared to preventing threats that might emerge outside Tajikistan or Russia, the deputy chief of the Central Military Region’s commander, Lieutenant-General Yevgeny Poplavsky, the commander of the joint exercise for Russia, said on Friday.

"All combat drills are geared to preventing threats that may develop outside Tajikistan and Russia," Poplavsky said while summing up the results of the exercise.

He stressed that the purpose of the exercise at the Momirak proving ground was to practice join operations by the 201st Russian military base and Tajikistan’s armed forces in preventing a likely aggression in the Kulyab area. The exercise was held within the framework of training a joint tactical group for addressing critical situations.

"One of the results was a new level of their tactical compatibility in mountain and desert areas. Russian military personnel shared combat experience obtained during the counter-terrorist operation in Syria," Poplavsky said.

He recalled that a number of operative and tactical drills was underway at other military proving grounds in Tajikistan, where the joint group was performing tasks in different climatic conditions. At the moment some units from the 201st military base are involved in training at the Harbmaidon site, where the daytime air temperature is 20 degrees above freezing and strong winds blow, while the Momirak proving ground has had this year’s first snowfall.