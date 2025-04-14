Trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia reaches $4.3 bln in 2024

JAKARTA, April 14. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia rose to $4.3 bln in 2024, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said during the plenary session of the Russia-Indonesia Business Forum.

"Our trade turnover increased significantly to $4.3 bln last year," he said.

Manturov emphasized that Russia remains open to cooperation with Indonesia and Southeast Asian countries and is prepared to foster new cooperative ties across a broad range of sectors, including core industries such as energy, oil product supply, and collaboration in the fields of LNG, coal, aluminum, and others.