KURSK, April 22. /TASS/. Service members of Russia’s Battlegroup North are conducting combat operations in the village of Gornal in the Kursk Region as carefully as possible because civilians may be hiding in basements, a security source told TASS.

"Battlegroup North members are conducting combat operations in the most cautious manner, given that there may be civilians in the basements of buildings," he said.

A security official told TASS earlier that Russian forces had freed the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in Gornal. The Ukrainian army lost a total of over 200 troops during fighting in the area.