US-Ukraine talks in Berlin last over five hours — media

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Berlin concluded after more than five hours, Novosti Live reported, citing sources in Vladimir Zelensky's office.

The news outlet noted that Zelensky plans to comment on the progress of the negotiations on Monday, following another round of talks.

Obschestvennoye.Novosti, meanwhile, noted that the teams have agreed to resume their work on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the discussions on resolving the conflict took place at the Federal Chancellor's Office in Berlin. The US delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The Ukrainian side was represented by Zelensky, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the Ukrainian army General Staff Andrey Gnatov. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz left the meeting room after a brief welcome speech.