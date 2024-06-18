World going through ‘tectonic changes’, says Russian senator

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The need to analyze what is happening in the world is way more important now, when ‘the tectonic changes’ are underway in the world that resemble what happened after the Cold War, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told a news conference at TASS focused on the upcoming tenth International Forum ‘Primakov Readings’.

Now, at this large-scale epoch change "the need to analyze what is happening to us, and what happened to us, or did not happen, and what will happen to us, or should not happen" becomes very important, he said. With this in view, he highlighted the format of the Primakov Readings "as a platform that is absolutely free, as a platform that really brings together the best minds from the leading countries of the world."

He emphasized that the Primakov Readings are taking place in Moscow at a crucial time, noting "a direct opposition" to the readings, attempts to see them fail to take place. However, Kosachev expressed confidence that they would certainly succeed.

"From my point of view, we are now going through such large-scale tectonic changes as it was at the moment of mankind's leaving behind the Cold War. But back then, we all were emerging from the previous epoch in a positive mood, on the plus side, believing in many ways romantically that there was nothing much to discuss, that things will change for the better by definition," he went on to say. Kosachev regretted that the very good formulas of the November 1990 Charter of Paris for a New Europe stayed on paper "and faded into history".

