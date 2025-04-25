Russia, Turkey call for normalization in Syria, ceasefire in Gaza — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s special presidential envoy for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, along with his Turkish counterpart Nuh Yilmaz, emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to normalize the situation in Syria and secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during consultations in Istanbul.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that "during a comprehensive discussion of Middle Eastern issues of mutual interest, particular focus was placed on the evolving situation in Syria and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict." The diplomats underscored the urgent need for an early ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting that such a step would significantly contribute to overall stability and progress in the region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that both parties underscored the importance of uniting international efforts to achieve sustainable normalization in Syria, while unwaveringly respecting its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

It was also highlighted that prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions to ongoing regional crises remains essential, in full accordance with international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

Additionally, the two sides concurred on the necessity of maintaining an active Russian-Turkish political dialogue to address all pressing issues on the Middle East agenda.