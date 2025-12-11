Russia 'not wasting time' trying to predict when Ukraine conflict may end — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Russian side "is not wasting time" trying to predict when the Ukraine conflict may end, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

"As for predictions about when the Ukraine conflict might end, European officials are putting forward their own timelines, some speak of next spring, others of all of 2026. We are not spending time on such estimates," Russia’s top diplomat said during a roundtable discussion on Ukraine with ambassadors.

Lavrov stressed that Russia has clear objectives and will work toward them, regardless of any predictions about when the conflict may conclude.

"Our specific objectives were clearly and unequivocally outlined, and, to a certain extent, publicly defined by our president, and they were discussed in detail in Anchorage, where an understanding was reached on how best to advance toward these goals in the context of securing a durable peace rather than a truce or a temporary pause. And we will continue on this course, regardless of who voices any deadlines," he added.

The foreign minister noted that the objective is to guarantee the security of the Russian Federation and its citizens, who, he said, have been deprived of their rights and labeled as terrorists by the Kiev regime.