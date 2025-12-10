Kazakhstan to increase oil supplies to China, Russia, via Caspian Sea amid attack on CPC

ASTANA, December 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will reroute oil from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline system, which was previously attacked, toward Samara, China, and across the Caspian Sea, with the total volume expected to exceed 350,000 tons, most of which will go to Samara, Kazakhstan’s national pipeline operator KazTransOil reported.

"Thanks to a timely and constructive negotiation process with international partners and shippers, KazTransOil has secured agreements enabling the rerouting of international crude oil flows from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system toward the Samara and BTC (Baku - Tbilisi - Ceyhan) directions, as well as the redirection of part of the volumes to China," the report said.

An additional 232,000 tons of oil will be sent in the direction of Atyrau-Samara, 72,000 tons to China, and 58,000 tons to the port of Aktau in the direction of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan. "Additionally, throughout December 2025, KazTransOil will provide oil-producing companies with the option of temporary crude storage in its tank farm facilities. This measure ensures greater flexibility in loading schedules, enables optimization of pumping modes, and supports uninterrupted flows through the main oil pipeline system," the company said.