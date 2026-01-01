MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. During the day, the Ukrainian army lost 10 drones and 2 UAV control points, as well as 32 dugouts and shelters from the actions of battlegroup South, head of the group's press center Vadim Astafyev said.

"The troops of the unmanned systems in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovsky and Seversky directions destroyed 10 communication antennas, two ground-based robotic complexes, 32 dugouts and shelters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, five antennas and two UAV control points. Ten enemy drones were shot down," Astafyev said.