Putin will now use restyled Aurus car — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will now use for trips the restyled Aurus limousine presented during the inauguration earlier today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Certainly," Peskov said.

Putin made the first trip on the Aurus exactly six years ago, on May 7, 2018, when he also departed to the inauguration.

The restyled version of the Aurus Senat limousine was presented today. In particular, the front part of the vehicle was changed, including optics, grille, face bar, hood, and wings.