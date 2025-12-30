Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian servicemen attempting to break through to Kupyansk

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The drone crews of the Russian Battlegroup West are eliminating Ukrainian servicemen attempting to break through towards Kupyansk, the Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry also published a video showing the destruction of Ukrainian military vehicles and manpower in the Sobolevka area near Kupyansk.

"The servicemen of the Battlegroup West drone units are destroying Ukrainian troops attempting to break through towards Kupyansk. Our FPV drones destroyed three pickup trucks used by Ukrainian militants to transport assault troops and Ukrainian infantry," the statement said.