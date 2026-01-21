Seven Syrian troops killed, 20 injured as blast hits Kurdish facility

TUNISIA, January 21. /TASS/. At least seven service members of the Syrian transitional government’s army have been killed in a blast that hit an arsenal belonging to the Kurdish-led coalition of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

Syrian troops uncovered a facility producing improvised explosive devices and ammunition near the Al-Yarubiyah crossing point on the border with Iraq. According to the ministry, the SDF carried out a drone strike while the troops were searching the site, "causing an explosion that killed seven service members and left another 20 injured."

Earlier, Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa approved a ceasefire agreement with Kurdish units. Under the deal, the Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa governorates are coming under the full control of the Syrian interim government, all Kurdish civilian institutions in the Al-Hasakah governorate will be incorporated into the Syrian government, and the Syrian army will safeguard the security of all border crossings and oil and gas fields in the region. On January 19, the transitional government's armed forces started to deploy troops to northeastern Syria in accordance with the agreement.