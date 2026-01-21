Around 65 Chinese car brands present on Russian market

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. About 65 Chinese automotive brands are currently present on the Russian market, according to a presentation by Alexey Podshchekoldin, head of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association.

"About 65 Chinese brands are represented in Russia," the presentation said.

Podshchekoldin noted that, despite the large number of brands, a complete withdrawal of many of them from the market is not expected. "Journalists often ask which brand will definitely leave. In my view, given the scale of companies in China that produce 200,000, 300,000, or 500,000 vehicles - that is, companies with substantial financial resources - maintaining sales here at the level of around 1,000 vehicles, comparable to the sales volume of a single dealership <…> is not particularly difficult or costly," he said.

The expert added that such brands are unlikely to see sharp sales growth or open manufacturing plants in Russia. "Therefore, most Chinese companies are not planning to leave altogether, but it is hardly worth expecting strong sales from brands that currently sell about 1,000 vehicles, let alone the opening of factories," he noted.