United States possesses weapons unknown to anyone else — Trump

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States possesses weaponry of which the rest of the world is unaware.

"We have weapons that nobody knows about. It’s probably better not to say anything about it, but we have very amazing weapons," he said in an interview with the NewsNation television channel, commenting on a journalist's statement about a certain acoustic weapon being used during a military operation in Venezuela.

The US leader did not provide details about the mentioned weaponry.