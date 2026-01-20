Hundreds of Impulse heavy-duty ground robotic systems delivered to special op zone

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian developers have delivered hundreds of the Impulse multifunctional ground robotic systems, capable of carrying half a ton of cargo or up to 1.5 tons of cargo as a trailer, to the special military operation zone, the press service of the All-Russian People’s Front (ONF), whose Kulibin Club supports manufacturers, told TASS.

At the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the shortage of heavy-duty unmanned vehicles, emphasizing that this problem would be resolved soon.

"Russian inventors, with the support of the ONF Kulibin Club, have unveiled the multifunctional ground robotic system Impulse, which can climb a 25-degree slope carrying a payload of 500 kilograms on its own and tow 1,500 kilograms behind it either as a trailer or a vehicle. It can be used to deliver food, fuel, and ammunition, create dugouts and trenches, and also carry weapons. Hundreds of the Impulse vehicles have been deployed to the special military operation zone," the People’s Front reported.

The ONF added that the Impulse platform supports remote control via radio (using MESH technology) or fiber optics. A MESH network allows robots to be grouped together, with each device acting as a signal repeater. This significantly increases control range, ensures communication stability in the event of individual node failures, maintains functionality in interference-ridden environments and difficult terrain, and achieves group scalability without loss of connection quality—all without the need for pre-installed infrastructure.

"Channel switching can occur automatically; if the fiber optic line fails, control switches to the radio channel. A swarm of robots can be formed—one or more operators can control several machines at once, which act as repeaters for each other, increasing the range. Both ground-based and flying relay stations are suitable," said a representative of the manufacturer, Gumich-RTK.

According to him, the Impulse is a universal platform that has a variety of military and civilian applications. The platform can carry various payloads and serve as weapons or civilian add-on units, work as an excavator, a grenade launcher, a machine gun, a minelayer, or a tug for other equipment.

About the Kulibin Club

The ONF Kulibin Club selects, tests, and supports serial production of the best developments by Russian engineers. Thanks to this initiative, thousands of innovative electronic warfare systems for countering enemy drones have been deployed to the front line, as well as quadcopters, self-propelled robotic vehicles, and other equipment.