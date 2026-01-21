Kalashnikov begins production of upgraded PPK-20 submachine gun

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov group has begun the production of an upgraded version of the PPK-20 submachine gun based on the special military operation experience, the company said on its Telegram channel.

"Kalashnikov has begun fulfilling its 2026 contractual obligations for the production of 9mm Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine guns, upgraded based on its effective use in combat, including in the zone of the special military operation," the statement says.

The range of cartridges used in this weapon has been expanded as a result of the upgrade. Its primary ammunition is the 7N21 high-impulse armor-piercing round. The PPK-20 can also fire most other 9x19mm cartridges, both domestic and foreign-made.

The company said that Kalashnikov successfully fulfilled the 2025 contract and shipped the PPK-20 submachine guns out in December in full. The PPK-20 is mass-produced for various Russian security agencies and for export. Last year, the production of this weapon grew exponentially, while several of its performance and ergonomic characteristics and maintainability were improved.