Trump believes Greenland issue to be resolved, NATO preserved

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the situation around Greenland will be resolved in a way that does not affect NATO.

"I think that we will work something out where NATO is going to be very happy and where we're going to be very happy," Trump said when asked whether the controversy around Greenland may cause a split among the allies. "We need it [Greenland] for security purposes. We need it for national security and even world security. It's very important."

Trump said he would consider other options if the US Supreme Court rule against imposing tariffs.

"I’ll have to use something else," he said. "We have other alternatives, but what we're doing now is the best, the strongest, the fastest, the easiest, the least complicated [mechanism].

The US president added that his schedule of the World Economic Forum in Davos includes many Greenland-themed meetings on the sidelines of the event.

In his opinion, residents of Greenland would want to become a part of the United States after a conversation with him.

"Well, I haven’t spoken to them, but when I speak to them, I’m sure they will be thrilled," the US leader said.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the US would impose a 10% tariff on goods from the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden. The tariff will remain in effect until the parties reach an agreement on Washington’s "complete and total acquisition" of Greenland. The tariff will take effect on February 1, and increase to 25% on June 1.

Greenland is Denmark’s autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.