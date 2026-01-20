MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial, energy and transport sites in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive overnight strike by ground-based and airborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots and workshops for the production of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,240 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,240 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 185 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 200 troops and two tanks in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 145 troops and three armored vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 425 troops, a German-made Leopard tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 230 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 55 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Khrapovshchina, Novaya Sech, Belopolye and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Staritsa, Zakharovka, Okhrimovka and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher and two field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, two electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasny Liman, Drobyshevo, Krestishche and Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kovsharovka, Cherneshchina, Berezovka, Grushevka and Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost and estimated 200 personnel, two tanks, 28 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Krivaya Luka, Kurtovka, Stepanovka, Nikiforovka, Reznikovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 145 personnel, 12 motor vehicles, a Stryker armored personnel carrier, two HMMWV armored vehicles and a 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system of US manufacture in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, three electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroys German-made Leopard tank over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank and five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Dobropolye, Sukhetskoye, Grishino and Samarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 425 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, five armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Lyubitskoye, Tersyanka, Zelyonaya Dibrova, Charivnoye and Zarnitsa in the Zaporozhye Region, Skotovatoye and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoyakovlevka and Magdalinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 55 Ukrainian military personnel, three motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s command posts over past day

Russian troops struck command posts and deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in more than 150 areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck command posts and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 158 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 254 Ukrainian UAVs, five HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 254 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 254 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

"Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 110,154 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,224 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,644 multiple rocket launchers, 32,701 field artillery guns and mortars and 52,351 special military motor vehicles," the ministry reported.