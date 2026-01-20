US no longer Europe’s ally, says Belgian PM

BRUSSELS, January 20. /TASS/. The US can no longer be considered an ally of Europe, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said at a World Economic Forum panel.

When asked if the US could be considered a reliable ally of Europe, he replied: "Unfortunately, no. I would like to confirm that they are an ally, but then they have to behave like an ally."

De Wever recalled that, at the last meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing in Paris, the US delegation stated that it would not take sides in the Ukrainian conflict.

Responding to a question about whether he believes the Russian threat is real, the Belgian prime minister said: "It is not that great if the West is united, but we are not united, and Russia sees this."

"The shift in America is not bound to one presidency; it's a structural change," De Wever noted. "That’s the European lesson we have to learn. We have to wake up. We have to rearm. We have to integrate our market. We have to weaponize our market. We have to seek new alliances. I don’t think we have to annul the alliances that we have, but we have to seek new ones. <…> We have to continue engaging [with] China," the Belgian prime minister concluded.