Russia to demonstrate Armata tank’s capabilities to foreign specialists at Army forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/. August 16. /TASS/. Foreign specialists will have an opportunity to view the capabilities of Russia’s latest T-14 Armata main battle tank at the Alabino practice range at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum, Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Main Innovative Development Department Alexander Osadchuk said on Wednesday.

"Today a show of capabilities of 18 types of weapon systems produced by the defense industry and armaments, military and special hardware available to the Defense Ministry of Russia will be held for foreign specialists at the Alabino practice range. The hardware that will be demonstrated includes a T-14 Armata tank, a T-90MS tank, the latest BTR-82A and BMD-4M armored personnel carriers and other equipment," he said.

A source in the Russian defense industry told TASS in July that Russia’s southern battlegroup employed Armata tanks in combat conditions in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine. The source said that the Armata tank’s tests continued.

The Armata is a heavy-tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and some other armored vehicles.

The T-14 Armata-platform-based tank developed by the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer was unveiled to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015. In 2019, the Armata tank underwent preliminary tests.

The new combat vehicle fundamentally differs from its predecessors. As its main advantage, it features an unmanned turret while its crew is located in an isolated armored capsule in the tank’s hull to operate armaments remotely, which helps substantially boost the crew’s survivability in combat.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

