Russian troops strike Ukrainian loitering munitions warehouse over past day

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian troops struck a warehouse of loitering munitions and deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a warehouse of loitering munitions, sites for the pre-launch preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,260 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 160 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 200 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 185 troops, two armored personnel carriers and nine armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 395 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 260 troops, two tanks and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 60 troops and four jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Belopolye and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Zybino, Zakharovka and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, four field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of an assault brigade, four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Osinovo, Kutkovka, Nechvolodovka and Grushevka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Nikolayevka, Aleksandrovka and Korovy Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost and estimated 200 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers and nine armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an airmobile brigade and six mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ilyinovka, Druzhkovka, Berestok, Zakotnoye, Novosyolovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, nine armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, among them a US-manufactured 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 395 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 395 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade, three National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Artyomovka, Toretskoye, Novopavlovka, Grishino and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Fyodorovskoye and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 395 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, seven artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery systems and two Grad multiple rocket launchers in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 260 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and an armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, an artillery brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, three mechanized brigades and five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dolinka, Komsomolskoye, Tersyanka, Blagodatnoye, Charivnoye, Gorkoye, Zalivnoye, Verkhnyaya Tersa and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Skotovatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 260 personnel, two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, 13 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoyakovlevka and Magdalinovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 60 Ukrainian military personnel, nine motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, four electronic warfare stations, a P-18 air defense radar and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 370 Ukrainian UAVs, 20 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 370 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 20 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, 20 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three Neptune long-range missiles and 370 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 110,524 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,248 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,648 multiple rocket launchers, 32,731 field artillery guns and mortars and 52,462 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.