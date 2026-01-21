Western nations must become stronger than ever, preserve common heritage, says Trump

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. The United States and other Western countries must become stronger than ever and preserve their common cultural heritage, US President Donald Trump said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Let me tell you the explosion of prosperity and conclusion and progress that built the West did not come from our tax codes. It ultimately came from our very special culture. This is the precious inheritance that America and Europe have in common. We share it, we share it, but we have to keep it strong," he said.

"We live in an incredible changing period. It's an unbelievable time, but we have to take advantage of the time that we're in. In our hands are technologies that our ancestors could scarcely have".