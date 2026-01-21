Israeli bullets found in bodies of children killed in Iran — TASS source

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Israeli military-grade bullets were found in the bodies of children killed during protests in Iran, as revealed during forensic examinations, a source within Iranian security structures told TASS.

"The case involved an 8-year-old girl from Isfahan who, during recent unrest, went shopping with her family and was fatally wounded by terrorist gunshots to the stomach, chin, and back of the head. Forensic examination showed that the bullets were Israeli military-grade," the agency was informed.

The source also recounted the story of another child killed under similar circumstances. "On the evening of January 7, 2026, in Kermanshah, 3-year-old Melina Asadi went out with her father to buy baby formula and cold medicine at a pharmacy. On the way back, she was suddenly fired upon from behind by terrorists and killed," the source reported.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. On January 13, the Iranian police said it had detained almost 300 people accused of property damage and attacks on police officers.