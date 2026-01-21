Russian presidential envoy tells Polish premier that appeasement is EU’s only choice

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Special Presidential Envoy for Economic and Investment Cooperation and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that appeasement is Europe’s only choice, commenting on Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s remarks.

"Appeasement is your only choice," he wrote on the X social network, responding to a post, in which the Polish premier says that "appeasement is always a sign of weakness."

In his post, Tusk also wrote that Europe "cannot afford to be weak - neither against its enemies, nor ally", adding that "appeasement means no results, only humiliation."