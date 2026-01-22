MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The bodies of 524 people in the Kursk Region have been discovered in mass burial sites following the armed incursion of the Ukrainian armed forces into the region, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported.

"Since August 6, 2024, 524 bodies of the deceased have been found in locations of their mass burial," Moskalkova told journalists, speaking about the crimes of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk Region.

According to her, from the moment of the "treacherous and cynical incursion of Ukrainian armed formations into the Kursk Region and the taking of civilians hostage," all of Russia’s available resources were mobilized to assist people in searching for their relatives and loved ones.

"A total of 2,173 individuals were entered into the database of missing persons, of whom: 1,378 have been found, 452 remain at large, and 343 have died," the commissioner explained.