Fire breaks out in Davos hotel — newspaper

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. A fire broke out at the Turmhotel Viktoria in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is currently being held, the Blick newspaper reported.

According to eyewitnesses, six fire trucks and a large number of police officers arrived at the scene. Hotel staff said that the fire broke out in a small chalet next to the hotel. The newspaper noted that there is no information about casualties. According to it, people were evacuated and the police cordoned off the area. The Sudostschweiz newspaper reported that the firefighters are already leaving the scene.

The Turmhotel Viktoria is located just a five-minute drive from the AlpenGold hotel, where US President Donald Trump is reportedly staying tonight.