Trump’s Davos address aims to open new page in history — political scientist

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump sought not just to intimidate Europe but to start a new era in the world’s history by delivering an address at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Konstantin Kalachev, political scientist and expert with the Stolypin Institute for the Economy of Growth, told TASS.

In his address, Donald Trump said in particular that he believed Greenland was part of North America and thus American territory. In his view, Europe is moving in the wrong direction, while the US is interested in strong allies, so Europe needs to rethink its policies.

"Trump is in fact resetting modern history, suggesting a new starting point. The system that was established after World War II is no longer effective. Trump is not just intimidating Europe but has ditched political correctness to say where things really stand," the expert elaborated.

Kalachev warned against the illusion that Trump would be ready to settle for the Western Hemisphere, because his goal is to secure global hegemony.