US, Denmark can sort things out between them regarding Greenland — Putin

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the US and Denmark are capable of sorting things out between them regarding Greenland.

"This is definitely none of our concern," he noted at a meeting of the Russian Security Council. "I think they will sort things out between them," Putin added.

In his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump said he was committed to the objective of acquiring Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark, but did not plan to use force to achieve the goal.

In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States committed to defending the island from aggression.