EU leaders to hold emergency summit on Greenland

BRUSSELS, January 22. /TASS/. EU leaders will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Greenland and relations with the US, but the agenda of the meeting has not yet been disclosed.

Earlier, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Council President Antonio Costa confirmed that the summit would take place and said that leaders would discuss full and unconditional support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland.

The European Council has not released any program for the summit, which will be held in the format of a working dinner and is scheduled to begin after 6 p.m. local time (5 p.m. GMT). According to diplomatic sources in Brussels, the talks are likely to continue late into the night due to the high level of uncertainty surrounding the situation.