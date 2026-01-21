Construction volumes in Russia rise by 34% since 2020

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Construction volumes across Russia have increased by 34% since 2020, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said at a meeting between the Russian president and members of the government.

"We have now calculated preliminary data together with regional governors and the Construction Ministry. We can say with absolute certainty that in 2025 we saw construction volumes rise by 1.7%. This growth has been steady since 2020. Over six years, we have grown by 34%," Khusnullin said.

He added that the current volume of completed real estate in Russia will amount to about 149 mln square meters, including more than 40 mln square meters of non-residential space (in 2025). "This is the highest volume for the entire period during which we have kept statistics and records," Khusnullin emphasized.