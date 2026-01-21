MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Materials collected by the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis prove that Kiev's forces committed genocide against Russians in Krasnoarmeysk and the Krasnoarmeysky district while those territories were still under Ukraine's control, tribunal chairman Maxim Grigoriev said at a news conference at the Russia Today news agency during a presentation of a report titled "Atrocities and War Crimes Perpetrated by the Kiev Regime in Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)."

"Our new report is about the Kiev regime’s atrocities and crimes in the city of Krasnoarmeysk and the Krasnoarmeysk district. As in many other settlements, the data we have collected clearly shows that the Kiev regime is committing genocide of ethnic Russians in the territory under their temporary control," Grigoryev said.

According to him, testimonies from victims and eyewitnesses of the Ukrainian armed forces' crimes detail where, how, and when the killings and torture of local residents took place. "People tell stories of how their relatives and friends were killed, tortured, and machine- gunned. <...> Shelling of the city from Ukrainian positions was a constant practice—people know and speak about it. The Ukrainian army servicemen have made no secret of their hatred towards the ethnic Russian population and their readiness to exterminate it," Grigoryev said.

He noted that the genocide of the ethnic Russian population in territories controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces continues. "At this very moment, the territories still controlled by the Kiev regime are being subjected to total terror. <...> The people there are awaiting liberation and are open about that. <...> The materials we have collected unequivocally prove the centralized, systemic genocide of Russians in Ukrainian-controlled territories," Grigoriev said.

The International Public Tribunal was established in May 2022. Since then, more than 1,500 witnesses and victims of crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces have been interviewed. All testimonies are documented, with the names of the victims indicated. All data is collected and forwarded to international organizations and Russian investigative bodies. The tribunal includes civil society representatives from more than 30 countries. The testimonies of victims of the Ukrainian armed forces collected by the tribunal, published online, have been viewed more than 86 million times.