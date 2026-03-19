US F-35 jet makes emergency landing after being damaged over Iran — TV

NEW YORK, March 19. /TASS/. An American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet operated by the US Air Force was compelled to abort a combat sortie and execute an emergency landing at a US air base in the Middle East after coming under fire from Iranian air defenses, according to CNN, citing anonymous sources.

Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command (CENTCOM), confirmed that the pilot successfully made an emergency landing and remains in stable condition.

As noted by CNN, this incident represents the first confirmed instance of an American aircraft being struck by Iranian fire since the escalation to full-scale hostilities. The value of a single F-35 fighter jet exceeds $100 million.