Czech arms giant CSG shares plunge to historic low on Ukraine Easter truce news

THE HAGUE, April 10. /TASS/. Shares of the Czech defense holding Czechoslovak Group (CSG) plummeted on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange following reports of an Easter truce in Ukraine. According to the CTK news agency, the company’s securities have dropped more than 10% since the start of trading.

Their value fell to an all-time low of €21.06 per share.

In late January, Czechoslovak Group raised approximately €3.8 billion through a share sale, which the agency described as the largest equity offering in the company's history.

Shares of other defense contractors, including Rheinmetall, Leonardo, Hensoldt, and BAE Systems, also saw significant losses on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared an Easter truce effective from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until the end of April 12. Russian troops were instructed to cease hostilities on all fronts while remaining prepared to repel any enemy aggression. Vladimir Zelensky stated that Kiev has agreed to the temporary ceasefire.