INTERVIEW: Central Bank to cut key rate to 13.5% at next board meeting — lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia may lower the key rate by 1 percentage point to 13.5% at its next board meeting scheduled for June 19, 2026, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I believe that at the next meeting, which will take place on June 20, the key rate will be reduced by 1 percentage point," he said.

Aksakov also noted that the price decline provides grounds for a more decisive rate cut than last time. "Right now, prices aren’t rising on average across the economy, they’ve even started to decline. Although this is a small amount and a short period of time, we’ve received this signal, which means the Central Bank has grounds for a more decisive cut in the key rate than last time - by 1 percentage point," he said.

On April 24, 2026, the Bank of Russia lowered its key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 14.5% per annum. The Central Bank’s next rate meeting will be held on June 19 of this year.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.