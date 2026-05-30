Pyongyang, Moscow share common position on all strategic issues — Foreign Minister

PYONGYANG, May 30. /TASS/. North Korea and Russia share a common position on all strategic issues, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in Pyongyang, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Today, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation share a common position on all strategic issues, which corresponds to the level of allied relations," the foreign minister stressed while speaking at a ceremony unveiling a memorial plaque at the Russian Embassy dedicated to former Ambassador Alexander Matsegora.

"By consistently defending their core mutual interests, [Moscow and Pyongyang] are achieving success in the comprehensive expansion and development of bilateral relations and in improving the well-being of the peoples of the two countries," the foreign minister said.

The minister noted that North Korea’s unwavering political position is to ensure the comprehensive expansion and development of relations with Russia "on the basis of comradeship and trust forged in blood through the harsh trials of time.".