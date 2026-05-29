US Commerce Department declines to impose tariffs on Russian palladium imports — statement

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce has declined to impose tariffs on Russian palladium imports, according to a statement posted on the website of the US Federal International Trade Commission.

Earlier on Friday, the commission concluded that shipments of unwrought palladium from Russia to the US do not harm American industry.

"As a result of the Commission’s negative determinations, Commerce will not issue an antidumping duty order and a countervailing duty order on imports of this product from Russia," the document says.