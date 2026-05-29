Iran-US draft deal not approved yet, has undergone some changes — agency

TEHRAN, May 29. /TASS/. The text of the draft agreement between Iran and the US on resolving the conflict has undergone changes in recent days and has not yet been finalized, Tasnim reported, citing a source.

According to the news agency, the text remains unfinished, which is why documents published by Western media as the initial draft of the agreement are currently inaccurate.

"Over the past few days, the text of the memorandum has undergone some changes," the agency’s source said.

Earlier, the Axios news website reported that US and Iranian negotiators had agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding awaiting approval from US President Donald Trump.

According to the report, the agreement envisages extending the ceasefire and launching negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.